Ex-investment banker jailed for 6 years over £2m critical illness and pension scam

A former investment banker has been sentenced following a fraudulent cancer claim on a life insurance critical illness policy and an investment scam, totalling near £2 million. Rajesh Ghedia, 42, was sentenced to six month and nine years in prison at Southwark Crown Court on 17 June and will now be subject to confiscation proceedings. Having taken out a life insurance policy, that included critical illness cover valued at £1.2m should he be diagnosed with a terminal illness, in March 2017,...