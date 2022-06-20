Portugal rejects ending of golden visa regime despite EC hostility  

Portugal's parliament has rejected proposals to end or expand its golden visa regime in response to moves by the parties Bloco de Esquerda, the Portuguese Communist Party and PAN (People, Animals, Nature) and right wing party Chega. Chega had proposed to introduce €250,000 capital transfer option (currently €1m) for investment in companies in the agriculture, research and development, tourism or environment. This latest development comes after the European Parliament voted for "new common...