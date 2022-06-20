HSBC Oman mulls merger in talks with local bank 

HSBC Bank Oman said on 19 June it would hold preliminary talks with local Sohar International Bank to discuss a possible merger. Sohar International had earlier announced in a filing to the Muscat Stock Exchange: "The board of directors of Sohar International (SIB) in its meeting held on June 15, 2022, resolved to send a letter of intent to the Board of Directors of HSBC Bank Oman (HSBC Oman) to explore the possibility of a merger between the two entities, in a deal which would involve HSBC Oman...

