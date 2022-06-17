FCA lists 24 funeral plan providers to be authorised under new regulations

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published a list of 24 funeral plan providers it intends to authorise when the pre-paid funeral plans industry comes under its regulation from 29 July. The list includes the largest funeral plan providers and encompasses approximately 87% of existing customer plans. A small number of providers' applications are still being assessed by the regulator, the FCA said. All the providers in the market remain unregulated until 29 July, when the regulation comes...