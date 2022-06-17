SEC considering treating index providers as investment advisers

The US Securities and Exchange Commission is considering new rules that would treat index providers, model portfolio providers and pricing services as investment advisers. The regulator issued a request for comment on the issue that would see providers such as MSCI, S&P Global and FTSE Russell, treated as giving investment advice rather than merely information and data. SEC chair Gary Gensler stated on Wednesday (15 June) that changes in the industry, such as the growth of index trackers and...