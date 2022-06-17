HSBC AM creates new unit for $58bn alternatives business

HSBC Asset Management has carved out a new unit within its alternatives business, offering access to a range of private asset solutions. Capital Solutions Group will raise funds and create bespoke offerings in private and sustainable assets for both institutional and wealth clients. The CSG will be headed by Borja Azpilicueta, who will move to HSBC AM later this year and report to Joanna Munro, CEO of HSBC Alternatives, and join the HSBC Alternatives management committee. Prior to this,...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes