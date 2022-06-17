HSBC AM creates new unit for $58bn alternatives business

HSBC Asset Management has carved out a new unit within its alternatives business, offering access to a range of private asset solutions. Capital Solutions Group will raise funds and create bespoke offerings in private and sustainable assets for both institutional and wealth clients. The CSG will be headed by Borja Azpilicueta, who will move to HSBC AM later this year and report to Joanna Munro, CEO of HSBC Alternatives, and join the HSBC Alternatives management committee. Prior to this,...