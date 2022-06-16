Morningstar: All asset classes record outflows for first time since 2019

All asset classes experienced withdrawals simultaneously for the first time since January 2019, when assets were offshored prior to Brexit, as investors adopt a risk-off sentiment. Investors pulled £4.3bn out of funds in May, the highest outflows since March 2020's £7.5bn as inflation, interest rates and a worsening economic outlook wrought havoc on markets, according to the latest Morningstar UK fund flows. Active equity funds suffered the most, accounting for four fifths of the month's net...