Top four diligence checks advisers should make on offshore life companies

At this time of year, an important source of information on European and UK insurance companies becomes publicly available, providing advisers and their clients with easy access to in-depth information on each company they deal with, says Bryan Low, managing partner, Acuity Consultants. The publication of these annual Solvency and Financial Condition Reports (SFCRs) represents perhaps the most consistent way of comparing the attributes of different companies. These SFCRs contain a wealth of...