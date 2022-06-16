Naxitis IM names Schroders veteran as director of Italy

Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM) has appointed Marco Barindelli as Director of Italy with immediate effect, in order to continue executing the firm's strategic ambitions for 2024 and to strengthen ties with local clients and intermediaries in the country. Barindelli joins from Schroders Investment Management, where he worked for more than twenty years in various senior sales positions across different client segments. He will be responsible for expanding Natixis IM's presence in the...