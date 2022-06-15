UBS Asset Management appoints head of infrastructure equity

UBS Asset Management has appointed Andrew Morris to the newly created role of head of infrastructure equity within its Real Estate and Private Markets (REPM) group. In the new role, Morris will be responsible for developing and increasing the presence and global investment opportunities for the REPM's $5.2bn infrastructure platform. Morris (pictured) joins the firm from Canadian Pension Plan (CPP) Investments, where he served as managing director of infrastructure, real assets and managed an...