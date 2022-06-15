UBS Asset Management appoints head of infrastructure equity

UBS Asset Management has appointed Andrew Morris to the newly created role of head of infrastructure equity within its Real Estate and Private Markets (REPM) group. In the new role, Morris will be responsible for developing and increasing the presence and global investment opportunities for the REPM's $5.2bn infrastructure platform. Morris (pictured) joins the firm from Canadian Pension Plan (CPP) Investments, where he served as managing director of infrastructure, real assets and managed an...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes