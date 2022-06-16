BlackRock targets energy transition with infrastructure strategy

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
BlackRock targets energy transition with infrastructure strategy

BlackRock has launched an infrastructure strategy designed to take advantage of the ongoing transition to sustainable energy. The strategy aims to offer investors access to inflation-linked returns from a portfolio of "perpetual" infrastructure core assets, while also creating growth in the real economy. More than half the strategy will be allocated to Europe initially, with a global focus becoming prominent "over the decades to come", with a range of open-ended vehicles planned for the second...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

US senator suggests Stuart Kirk suspension early indicator of 2008-style financial crisis

World Bank: 'Considerable' risk of stagflation