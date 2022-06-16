Can you transfer digital assets to a trust?

With growing investor interest in digital assets and cryptocurrencies, especially among the younger generation, a host of new successor development challenges have entered the mainstream. This is particularly so among the more sophisticated ultra-high-net-worth ("UHNW") investors and their family offices, says Vadim Neumann, Investment Specialist at ZEDRA. Since the dawn of the new millennium, younger family members have been wielding increasing influence over investment direction, bringing...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes