Equiom Group launches trust company in Dubai International Financial Centre

Equiom Group has been granted a license by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to operate as a Trustee for private and corporate clients in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Equiom originally launched its first DFSA regulated business in the DIFC in 2019 as a branch of its Isle of Man office before changing its licence over to a fully-fledged subsidiary under the new operating name of Equiom Fiduciary Services (Middle East) Limited. This new licence builds on the organisation's...