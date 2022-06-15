Invesco launches net zero corporate bond fund

Invesco has launched a new corporate bond fund, with a primary objective of contributing to net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. The Invesco Net Zero Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond fund is an Article 9 fund under SFDR and will be jointly managed by Lyndon Man, Luke Greenwood, Michael Booth and Matthew Henly. The fund will offer exposure to a global portfolio of corporate credits, focusing on high-quality issuers that meet its net zero framework, whilst seeking to deliver income and...