Asset management veteran warns on crypto crash

Jonathan Boyar, managing director at Boyar Asset Management in New York and principal advisor to the MAPFRE AM Forgotten US Value Fund, has commented on the recent cryptocurrency market crash and his views on the sector more broadly. Earlier this week, several cryptocurrencies plummeted to new lows. Bitcoin has fallen by approximately 70% from its all-time high in November, while Ethereum is down by 78% from its all-time high. The crash is due to several factors, including the popular crypto...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes