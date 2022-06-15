UK delays Pillar 2 of global tax rules to December 2023

The UK Government plans to delay until December 2023 the implementation of Pillar 2 legislation on a global minimum level of tax. Ahead of a formal response in the summer, the Financial Secretary to the Treasury, Lucy Frazer, has sent respondents an interim update on the implementation of pillar two. The start date will be pushed back from 1 April 2023 to accounting periods beginning on or after 31 December 2023, acknowledging the need for a sufficient lead-in time before the rules are implemented...
