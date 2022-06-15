AllianceBernstein takes steps towards tokenisation with blockchain collaboration

AllianceBernstein has announced a partnership with specialist in blockchain technology Allfunds Blockchain as it looks to tap into the benefits of tokenisation. Tokenisation involves using blockchain technology to communicate sensitive information or data. A tokenised fund, which may also be known as a digital fund or a BTF (blockchain-traded fund), is one where shares or units in the fund are digitally represented and can be traded and recorded on a distributed ledger. In a press release...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes