AllianceBernstein takes steps towards tokenisation with blockchain collaboration

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 1 min read
AllianceBernstein takes steps towards tokenisation with blockchain collaboration

AllianceBernstein has announced a partnership with specialist in blockchain technology Allfunds Blockchain as it looks to tap into the benefits of tokenisation. Tokenisation involves using blockchain technology to communicate sensitive information or data. A tokenised fund, which may also be known as a digital fund or a BTF (blockchain-traded fund), is one where shares or units in the fund are digitally represented and can be traded and recorded on a distributed ledger. In a press release...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Kathleen Gallagher
Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Chair of Lindsell Train warns of succession plan cost

Investors demand for UCITS drops 4.5%