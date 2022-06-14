Tilney Smith & Williamson rebrands to Evelyn Partners

Tilney Smith & Williamson has been rebranded to Evelyn Partners, effective today, following its announcement in March that it would be consolidating its brands under the new name. The name change was first announced earlier this year, following the merger of Tilney with Smith & Williamson in 2020. The newly named Evelyn Partners is part of a move to reflect the business as a single firm with a single purpose and offering a broader, integrated offering to its clients. The name originates...