People Moves: VG, Barclays WM, Blackrock, Neuberger Berman, EQ Investors 

clock • 6 min read
People Moves: VG, Barclays WM, Blackrock, Neuberger Berman, EQ Investors 

VG VG, one of Jersey's largest independent providers of trust, corporate and fund administration solutions, has bolstered its private wealth team with the appointment of Wendy Inns as a Director, subject to regulatory approval, within VG's private wealth team. She brings more than 25 years' experience and joins from Jersey-based trust company Hawksford, where she held the role of Director for five years, leading a highly experienced team and working with high profile clients. Her wealth...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Top wealth hubs to gain or lose millionaires in 2022 revealed in major global report

Bitcoin and Ether further battered by 10% loss in 24 hours