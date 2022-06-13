People Moves: VG, Barclays WM, Blackrock, Neuberger Berman, EQ Investors 

VG VG, one of Jersey's largest independent providers of trust, corporate and fund administration solutions, has bolstered its private wealth team with the appointment of Wendy Inns as a Director, subject to regulatory approval, within VG's private wealth team. She brings more than 25 years' experience and joins from Jersey-based trust company Hawksford, where she held the role of Director for five years, leading a highly experienced team and working with high profile clients. Her wealth...