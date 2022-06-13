Bitcoin and Ether further battered by 10% loss in 24 hours

Bitcoin has fallen by 10% in 24 hours to below $25,000, its lowest level since December 2020, while Ether similarly plunged 13% to below $1,270, its lowest level since January 2021. Bitcoin had reached heady heights in November 2021 of more than $68,000 and has since lost 61% of its value while Ether has fallen by 72% since its respective November high. Crypto fans have become used to volatile rides, but these rollercoaster descents are increasingly hard to stomach, according to Susannah Streeter,...