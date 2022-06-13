Credit Suisse put on FCA watchlist - reports

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) currently has Credit Suisse on a watchlist over concerns that the company has not done enough to improve its culture, governance and risk controls amid a series of scandals. In a letter seen and reported on by the Financial Times, the FCA urged the investment bank's senior management to provide evidence of how it would go about preventing misconduct and improve its accountability. Also in the letter, sent last month, the FCA said that it had not yet seen...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes