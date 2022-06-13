SEC investigating Goldman Sachs AM over ESG claims

The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Goldman Sachs over its ESG funds, as the regulator increasingly scrutinises firms over sustainability claims. The agency is examining ESG funds within the bank's asset management arm as part of a civil investigation, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to the Wall Street Journal. Goldman Sachs AM has at least four funds that are described as ‘clean energy' or ESG, after it rebranded its Blue Chip fund to the US Equity...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes