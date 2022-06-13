SEC investigating Goldman Sachs AM over ESG claims

The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Goldman Sachs over its ESG funds, as the regulator increasingly scrutinises firms over sustainability claims. The agency is examining ESG funds within the bank's asset management arm as part of a civil investigation, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to the Wall Street Journal. Goldman Sachs AM has at least four funds that are described as ‘clean energy' or ESG, after it rebranded its Blue Chip fund to the US Equity...