HMRC plans wider exemption for small trusts as registration deadline looms

HMRC is proposing to widen a simplification that keeps small trusts and estates out of paying tax and self-assessment, according to Helen Thornley Helen Thornley, ATT Technical Officer at The Association of Taxation Technicians. But any benefits for trusts are likely to be offset by new Trust Registration Service requirements, she said in a briefing note for AccountancyWEB, the independent online community for accounting professionals. HMRC is now consulting on proposals to legislate a slightly...