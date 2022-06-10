HMRC plans wider exemption for small trusts as registration deadline looms

HMRC is proposing to widen a simplification that keeps small trusts and estates out of paying tax and self-assessment, according to Helen Thornley Helen Thornley, ATT Technical Officer at The Association of Taxation Technicians. But any benefits for trusts are likely to be offset by new Trust Registration Service requirements, she said in a briefing note for AccountancyWEB, the independent online community for accounting professionals. HMRC is now consulting on proposals to legislate a slightly...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes