Directors banned over £14.8m investment scheme promising 10% returns

Three directors behind a failed £14.8m hotel room investment scheme have been disqualified from running companies for a total of 25 years. The UK-based hotel room rental scheme was promising annual returns of 10%, the Insolvency Service said in a notice on 9 June. Ronald Albert Popely (70), residing in Gibraltar, Darren James Popely (52), from Sevenoaks, and Stephen William Dickson (64), from Belvedere, Bexley, were directors of Oak Forest Partnership Limited. The company was incorporated...