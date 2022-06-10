Hong Kong to overtake Switzerland as world's largest cross border hub 

Hong Kong is set to overtake Switzerland as the world's largest cross border hub next year, with Singapore coming close to ousting Switzerland from second place, according to Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in its heavyweight annual overview of the industry. Globally, BCG said in its report called ‘Global Wealth 2022: Standing Still Is Not an Option' that cross-border activity is expected to rise around 5% to 5.6% through to the end of 2026. "But crisis effects could reshuffle the leader board,...