DWS doubles down on ESG commitments despite greenwashing scandal

Addressing shareholders at its AGM on Thursday morning, DWS stood firm on its commitments to sustainable and ESG investing in the face of claims of them greenwashing products, culminating in a police raid last week. DWS chief executive Dr. Asoka Wöhrmann (pictured), said that DWS had "clearly positioned itself to make ESG a core part of its strategy", a mission he said had never been a "secret" or "that we had already reached our goal". Wöhrmann said that there were "pressures" and "changes"...