Megatrend investment perils to watch out for

Investment strategies underpinned by ‘megatrends' - such as demographics, urbanisation, technology and climate change - have attracted significant capital and attention, both before and since the pandemic, says Nicholas Brinckmann, managing director, Hansainvest Real Assets. For proponents, ‘megatrends' represent clear forward indicators of future real estate sector demand drivers. However, investors that chase ‘megatrends' without stress-testing assumptions, rigorous due diligence and asset...