German asset manager KGAL gets green light for three big solar PV projects in Italy 

KGAL, the independent investment and asset manager with a managed investments of more than €16.5bn, has received the go-ahead for three large-scale solar PV projects in Italy. The approved solar parks located in the Lazio region and in Sicily will have a total output of approximately 380 megawatts (MWp). They will be successively connected to the grid from the first quarter of 2024. Together with other projects, KGAL is developing solar and wind parks with a total capacity of more than 1.2...