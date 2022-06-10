German asset manager KGAL gets green light for three big solar PV projects in Italy 

KGAL, the independent investment and asset manager with a managed investments of more than €16.5bn, has received the go-ahead for three large-scale solar PV projects in Italy. The approved solar parks located in the Lazio region and in Sicily will have a total output of approximately 380 megawatts (MWp). They will be successively connected to the grid from the first quarter of 2024. Together with other projects, KGAL is developing solar and wind parks with a total capacity of more than 1.2...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes