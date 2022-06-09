Investors demand for UCITS drops 4.5%

Investor demand for UCTIS dropped sharply by 4.5% in Q1 of 2022, according to data by the European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA). UCITS registered net outflows of €90bn for the first quarter of this year, compared to net inflows of €238bn in Q4 of 2021. While UCITS equity funds continued to record net inflows of €24bn, compared to €57bn in the first quarter of 2021, UCITS bond funds and MMFs recorded large net outflows of €50bn and €119bn respectively. Meanwhile, UCITS multi-asset...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes