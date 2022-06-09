ECB signals first interest rate hike in a decade

The European Central Bank (ECB) will be raising key interest rates by 25 basis points at its July monetary policy meeting, marking the first interest rate hike in over a decade. The ECB said it also expects to raise rates in September by a "larger increment" if the current inflation outlook does not improve. Beyond September, it anticipates that "a gradual but sustained path of further increases in interest rates will be appropriate". "In the meantime, the Governing Council decided to leave...