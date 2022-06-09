State Street denies Credit Suisse takeover reports

Credit Suisse was reportedly earlier this week facing a takeover bid from US financial group State Street. But the US group has denied plans to acquire the Swiss bank while Credit Suisse branded the rumours 'really stupid'. A spokesperson for State Street said the bank "is not pursuing an acquisition of, or any other business combination with, Credit Suisse." "There is no basis to the continuing market rumors," State Street's spokesperson continued. "Although we have a long-standing company...