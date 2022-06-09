Luxembourg reveals it froze €4.3bn of Russian assets since Ukraine invasion

Luxembourg banks and other financial institutions have frozen almost €4.3bn in assets of sanctioned persons and companies since Russia's February invasion of Ukraine. The assets include bank deposits and securities of more than 1,100 persons and 90 legal entities identified through Luxembourg's business and companies registers, Luxembourg's finance ministry said in a statement. "The Luxembourg authorities are cooperating closely with their European counterparts and those of the other [EU] member...
