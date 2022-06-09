US private equity firm takes majority stake in wealth manager London & Capital 

US private equity firm Lovell Minnick Partners has agreed to acquire a majority stake in wealth and asset manager London & Capital. London & Capital is an independently owned, London-based, wealth and asset manager with £4.1bn in assets under management. As part of the transaction, London & Capital's management team will continue to lead the business and will retain a significant minority stake. Financial terms were not disclosed. London & Capital has operated in London's wealth management...
