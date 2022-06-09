US private equity firm takes majority stake in wealth manager London & Capital 

clock • 2 min read
US private equity firm takes majority stake in wealth manager London & Capital 

US private equity firm Lovell Minnick Partners has agreed to acquire a majority stake in wealth and asset manager London & Capital. London & Capital is an independently owned, London-based, wealth and asset manager with £4.1bn in assets under management. As part of the transaction, London & Capital's management team will continue to lead the business and will retain a significant minority stake. Financial terms were not disclosed. London & Capital has operated in London's wealth management...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

German asset manager KGAL gets green light for three big solar PV projects in Italy 

Top European countries for new business entrepreneurs