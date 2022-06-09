People Moves: Amundi, Julius Baer, Tilney Smith & Williamson, Carey Olsen, GBST, Mirabaud, HSBC, M&G, JTC 

Amundi Asset Management Amundi Asset Management has hired Hermann Pfeifer as deputy global head of sales for ETF, indexing and smart beta, effective from 1 July this year. Pfeifer has worked at Amundi since 2016, heading up the Frankfurt office as head of sales for distribution, wealth and retail segments, as well as the aforementioned sections for parts of Europe. In his new role, Pfeifer will be based in Paris, reporting to Gaëtan Delculée, the global head of sales for ETF, indexing and...
