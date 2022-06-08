Argentina set to tax companies on 'unexpected' income from Russia war in Ukraine

The Argentine Government wants companies that obtain "an unexpected income" during 2022 to pay more to the treasury. Legislation for this was put forward to its Congress on 6 June that levies an extra 15% of income tax on those companies with extra earnings of more than ARS1,000m ($8m) in 2022. The list will include those companies that benefit from the collapse of the international prices of hydrocarbons and food that the war in Ukraine produced. The goal is to raise ARS200,000m in 2023,...