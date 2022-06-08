Argentina set to tax companies on 'unexpected' income from Russia war in Ukraine

The Argentine Government wants companies that obtain "an unexpected income" during 2022 to pay more to the treasury. Legislation for this was put forward to its Congress on 6 June that levies an extra 15% of income tax on those companies with extra earnings of more than ARS1,000m ($8m) in 2022. The list will include those companies that benefit from the collapse of the international prices of hydrocarbons and food that the war in Ukraine produced. The goal is to raise ARS200,000m in 2023,...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes