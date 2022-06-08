STM Group sets aside £21.4m for potential future cases after recent Carey ruling  

STM Group has set aside £21.4m to deal with possible similar cases after the recent Court of Appeal ruling over the Adam's vs Carey (Options) case. STM Group, the parent company of Options Pensions , formerly known as Carey Pensions, said in its full year results today (June 8) that although the case would not have a financial impact on the business, as it has "significant" professional indemnity protection, it has made the provision for similar cases. STM chief executive Alan Kentish said:...