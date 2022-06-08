First Israeli financial services company set to be regulated in UAE

Rapyd has become the first Israeli money services company to receive an in principle approval for a financial license from the DIFC regulator, Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), paving the way for other businesses to move into the UAE. A global FinTech-as-a-Service company, Rapyd officially opened the doors to its office located in the Dubai International Financial Centre on 11 May 11 this year, the DIFC said in a statement on 8 June. The DFSA has already granted an In-Principle Approval...