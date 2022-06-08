World Bank: 'Considerable' risk of stagflation

The World Bank has warned of a "considerable" risk of stagflation, with subdued growth likely to persist "throughout the decade". Writing in its latest Global Economic Prospects report, World Bank president David Malpass said global growth could fall to 2.1% in 2022 and 1.5% in 2023, if downside risks materialise. He added the combination of the war in Ukraine, Chinese lockdowns and supply chain disruptions make recession "hard to avoid" for many countries. "Changes in fiscal, monetary,...