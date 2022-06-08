ZEDRA acquires Malta trustee provider to boost high-net-worth services 

ZEDRA has acquired AlleyBe, a leading Maltese corporate service provider, trustee and Virtual Financial Asset (VFA) Agent to grow its operations in Malta. In a statement on 8 June, ZEDRA said the deal marked "a step change for ZEDRA's Maltese business, by adding scale, expertise and additional support for corporate clients and high net worth individuals across a wide spectrum of services". These include private wealth solutions, accounting and financial reporting services, tax compliance,...