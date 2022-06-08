Citigroup to hire 3,000 new staff in Asia institutional wealth push 

1 min read
Citigroup Inc plans to recruit around 3,000 new staff for its institutional business in Asia as it puts even sharper focus on the region's growth prospects. Citi's institutional business covers investment banking, and corporate and commercial banking units that provide various services including trade finance, cash management, payments, and custody services. "We're talking about real meat on the bones on growing our business across Asia," Asia-Pacific CEO Peter Babej told Reuters in an interview....

