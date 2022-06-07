Pictet AM warns of recession within two years and backs web3.0

Myriad factors point to a recession within two years but web3.0, NFTs and blockchain will "reconfigure the investment landscape", according to Pictet Asset Management. Writing in its secular outlook, chief strategist at Pictet AM Luca Paolini warned that falling equity returns as a result of the global economy's expansionary phase approaching its end, tighter financial conditions, a peak in US jobs growth and larger output gaps "all point to a recession within the next two years". Bond markets...