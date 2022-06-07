AIA Singapore partners with Franklin Templeton for Shariah fund launch  

AIA Singapore partners with Franklin Templeton for Shariah fund launch  

AIA Singapore has partnered with Franklin Templeton to introduce the first Shariah Balanced ILP fund in Singapore catering to a fast-growing Muslim consumer base. The AIA Shariah Global Diversified Fund will be made available through these investment-linked plans (ILPs) - AIA Pro Achiever, AIA Pro Achiever 2.0, AIA Pro Lifetime Protector, AIA Pro Lifetime Protector (II) and AIA Invest Easy (Cash/ Supplementary Retirement Scheme (SRS). Existing customers of these plans may perform a fund switch...

Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

