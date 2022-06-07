AIA Singapore partners with Franklin Templeton for Shariah fund launch  

AIA Singapore has partnered with Franklin Templeton to introduce the first Shariah Balanced ILP fund in Singapore catering to a fast-growing Muslim consumer base. The AIA Shariah Global Diversified Fund will be made available through these investment-linked plans (ILPs) - AIA Pro Achiever, AIA Pro Achiever 2.0, AIA Pro Lifetime Protector, AIA Pro Lifetime Protector (II) and AIA Invest Easy (Cash/ Supplementary Retirement Scheme (SRS). Existing customers of these plans may perform a fund switch...