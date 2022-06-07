Dubai arrests two brothers for extradition to South Africa over money laundering charges

Dubai police said in a statement on 7 June they had arrested two brothers from the Gupta family, who are wanted in connection to a corruption case involving former South African President Jacob Zuma. The arrest of Atul and Rajesh Gupta, who had lived for years the UAE, represents the latest major extradition arrest in the UAE. It follows Dubai police's arrest of hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah last week and intention to extradite him in connection with one of Denmark's largest-ever fraud cases....