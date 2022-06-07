Dubai arrests two brothers for extradition to South Africa over money laundering charges

Dubai police said in a statement on 7 June they had arrested two brothers from the Gupta family, who are wanted in connection to a corruption case involving former South African President Jacob Zuma. The arrest of Atul and Rajesh Gupta, who had lived for years the UAE, represents the latest major extradition arrest in the UAE. It follows Dubai police's arrest of hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah last week and intention to extradite him in connection with one of Denmark's largest-ever fraud cases....
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes