Most expensive cities in the world for expats revealed in new report 

London jumps up one place in the ranking of the most expensive cities in the world, overtaking Tokyo to become 4th, ECA International's (ECA) latest cost of living report reveals. Hong Kong retains its spot at number one, while New York moves further up the ranking, overtaking Geneva (3rd) to secure second place. While the cost-of-living crisis has dominated news headlines across the UK, ECA's report reveals how costs in the UK compare to countries around the world, affected by widespread...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes