Most expensive cities in the world for expats revealed in new report 

London jumps up one place in the ranking of the most expensive cities in the world, overtaking Tokyo to become 4th, ECA International's (ECA) latest cost of living report reveals. Hong Kong retains its spot at number one, while New York moves further up the ranking, overtaking Geneva (3rd) to secure second place. While the cost-of-living crisis has dominated news headlines across the UK, ECA's report reveals how costs in the UK compare to countries around the world, affected by widespread...