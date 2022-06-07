More than half of HNWIs hit by financial scams over last six months

clock • 3 min read
More than half of HNWIs hit by financial scams over last six months

More than half of High-Net-Worth-Individuals admit they have been victims of a financial scam, with the self-employed or those with a net worth of more than £3m most likely to have been targeted, according to latest research from Saltus. The Saltus Wealth Index surveyed more than 1,000 people in the UK with investable assets over £250,000 and an average net worth of £1.5m and discovered that 53% of HNWIs say they have been victim of a financial cybercrime - up from 49% just six months ago...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Argentina set to tax companies on 'unexpected' income from Russia war in Ukraine

STM Group sets aside £21.4m for potential future cases after recent Carey ruling  