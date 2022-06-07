More than half of HNWIs hit by financial scams over last six months

More than half of High-Net-Worth-Individuals admit they have been victims of a financial scam, with the self-employed or those with a net worth of more than £3m most likely to have been targeted, according to latest research from Saltus. The Saltus Wealth Index surveyed more than 1,000 people in the UK with investable assets over £250,000 and an average net worth of £1.5m and discovered that 53% of HNWIs say they have been victim of a financial cybercrime - up from 49% just six months ago...