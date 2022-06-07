Julius Baer to expand into Qatar with advisory office led by senior hire 

Julius Baer has announced its intention to set up an Advisory Office in Qatar as part of its Middle East expansion plans. In a statement today (7 June), the Zurich-headquartered firm said it had hired Slim Bouker from Doha Bank, to oversee the expansion and lead the new office based in the Qatar Financial Centre, subject to regulatory approvals. Julius Baer said it was currently working closely with both the Qatar Financial Centre Authority and the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority...