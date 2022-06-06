Register for Sustainable Investment Festival: In conversation with Sir Trevor McDonald

Incisive Media is pleased to announce Sir Trevor McDonald, a legend of news and current affairs, as our closing keynote speaker at the Sustainable Investment Festival on 22-23 June. To provide a lighter but insightful close to the Festival, don't miss this opportunity to hear Sir Trevor McDonald (pictured) in conversation with Declan Curry as he shares his perspectives on the significant world events that have impacted our society and how he sees the role of today's news in driving change...
