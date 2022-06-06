Dubai police arrest British businessman over $1.7bn Danish tax fraud case

Dubai police have arrested and seek to extradite a British man wanted in Denmark over a $1.7bn tax scheme, one of Denmark's largest-ever fraud cases. The arrest of hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah, 52, follows after Danish officials signed an agreement in March this year allowing for extradition between the United Arab Emirates and Denmark. In a statement on 3 June, Dubai police Brigadier General Jamal al-Jallaf said that the emirate received an international arrest warrant from Denmark for Shah,...