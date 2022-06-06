Allianz retains 49.9% stake in Russian insurer after sale

Germany-headquartered Allianz Group has agreed to sell a majority stake in its Russian operations to Interholding LLC, the owner of Russian P/C insurer Zetta Insurance, it said in a statement on 3 June. Upon the completion of the transaction, Allianz will hold a minority stake of 49.9% in the combined company. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals. The statement further said the transaction is estimated to have a negative impact of about 0.4 billion euros on Allianz's profit...

