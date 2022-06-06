China's Ant Group debuts digital bank in Singapore 

ANEXT Bank, a digital wholesale bank incorporated in Singapore and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the fintech giant Ant Group controlled by billionaire Jack Ma, announced its soft launch today (6 May). The launch follows its receipt of MAS' approval to commence business on 2 June 2022. The Singapore-based digital bank will focus on providing digital financial services to local and regional micro, small and medium enterprises, especially those engaging in cross-border operations for growth...